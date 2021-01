Wednesday’s weather outlook calls for snow to increase across Western Wyoming today, lasting through Thursday. Meanwhile, wind will ramp up across much of the central and eastern forecast areas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. High winds will result in blowing snow, which could significantly reduce visibility and cause slick roads. The advisory for strong winds is for Eastern Sweetwater, Southeast Fremont and Natrona counties.

Todays high temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s.