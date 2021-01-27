Tigers, Lady Tigers Sweep RHS for second time

In high school basketball last night at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, the Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers swept their rivals from Riverton for the second time this season, the girls winning 53 to 46 and the boys taking a 65 to 57 decision. Lander Valley retains the Keeper of the Gold Trophy for this in-county rivalry for another year.

Thursday in Lander, it’s the Number one boys team, Worland, against Number two Lander. In the girls game, it’s the number three Lady Tigers vs the fifth ranked Lady Warriors.