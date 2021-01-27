State Legislature reconvened today for eight days

Here’s the legislative calendar for the eight day session as reported by the Legislative Service Office.

Wednesday, January 27: Session reconvenes virtually via Zoom for eight days to consider the worked committee bills.

Friday, January 29: Cross-over Day in eight-day virtual session. NOTE:

If final action is not taken on a bill in house of origin, will be considered at reconvened session.

Advertisement

Monday, February 1: Final Rules of the 66th Legislature are adopted in

both houses.

Friday, February 5: Adjournment of eight-day virtual session. JCCs on

all bills are completed; Presiding officers introduce and refer some bills to standing committees to work the week of February 22.