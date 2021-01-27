Pokes take three game streak to San Diego

The Wyoming Cowboys head to San Diego State on Thursday for a matinee contest at 3 p.m. MT on FS1. Both teams are coming off sweeps with the Pokes downing Nevada and SDSU taking two on the road at Air Force.



Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.



About The Teams

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 10-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play and are winners of three-straight contests. The Pokes have been solid from behind the arc this season averaging 10.1 threes per game for the season to rank first in the conference and No. 16 in the nation. Wyoming has outscored opponents 114-33 from behind the arc in the last three games. The Cowboys also take care of the basketball with 10.7 assists per game, which ranks second in the MW and No. 22 in the nation.



The Aztecs head into Thursday’s game with a 11-4 record and a 5-3 mark in conference play, as SDSU comes in at No. 34 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. San Diego State is also getting votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aztecs are once again one of the nation’s top defensive teams leading the conference and ranking No. 11 in scoring defense at 60.6 per game. Offensively, San Diego State rank fourth in the nation knocking down 9.3 triples per game.



About The Players

