Pokes take three game streak to San Diego

The Wyoming Cowboys head to San Diego State on Thursday for a matinee contest at 3 p.m. MT on FS1. Both teams are coming off sweeps with the Pokes downing Nevada and SDSU taking two on the road at Air Force.
Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.
About The Teams
Wyoming heads into the contest with a 10-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play and are winners of three-straight contests. The Pokes have been solid from behind the arc this season averaging 10.1 threes per game for the season to rank first in the conference and No. 16 in the nation. Wyoming has outscored opponents 114-33 from behind the arc in the last three games. The Cowboys also take care of the basketball with 10.7 assists per game, which ranks second in the MW and No. 22 in the nation.
The Aztecs head into Thursday’s game with a 11-4 record and a 5-3 mark in conference play, as SDSU comes in at No. 34 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. San Diego State is also getting votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aztecs are once again one of the nation’s top defensive teams leading the conference and ranking No. 11 in scoring defense at 60.6 per game. Offensively, San Diego State rank fourth in the nation knocking down 9.3 triples per game.
About The Players
Wyoming is paced by freshman Marcus Williams at 16.9 to rank fourth amongst freshmen in the nation. He is the reigning MW Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points per game last week. He also ranks fifth in the conference in assists per game at 3.9 per game. Junior Hunter Maldonado adds 13.3 points per game for the season and leads the team in rebounds at 6.4 per night. He ranks eighth in the conference in rebounding. He also ranks third in the league in assists at 5.1 per game. Sophomore Kwane Marble II adds 9.8 points per game, as he is shooting 52 percent from the field.
The Aztecs are led by Matt Mitchell at 14.9 points per game for the season to rank 10th in the MW. Jordan Schakel adds 13.8 points per game to rank second on the team. He adds 2.9 threes per game to lead the conference and rank No. 39 in the nation. Nathan Mensah adds 10.1 points per game and leads the team grabbing seven rebounds per game.
About The Series
Wyoming trails in the all-time series against the Aztecs 41-44 in a series that dates back to 1979. The Pokes hold an 11-28 all-time record against SDSU in San Diego. The Aztecs have won four of the last five meetings.
Up Next
Wyoming and San Diego State wrap up their season series on Saturday in a contest on CBS Sports Network slated for an 8 p.m. MT start.