Moran-Dubois Surfacing project awarded by WYDOT

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will repair several bridges in Laramie County to improve the road surface. Included among the many projects approved is one for a resurfacing project on U.S. 26/287 between Moran Junction and Dubois.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $2.1 million contract to Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, for the work on five bridges. The commission awarded that and five other projects totaling $8.6 million at its recent meeting.

For the bridge work in Laramie County, crews will make repairs to three structures on Interstate 25 in the Cheyenne area by replacing a deck, making deck repairs, replacing guardrail and making other minor repairs. Crews will also do work on a pedestrian overpass and a bridge on South Greeley Highway.

The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.

Besides the bridge work in Laramie County, the other contracts the commission awarded including resurfacing projects, additional bridge work and chip sealing projects.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, was the low bidder on a $1.6 million pavement resurfacing project on 6 miles of US 310 between Cowley and Deaver in Big Horn County.

Crews will perform a mill and overlay to smooth out the surface by eliminating the cracks. WYDOT is doing the work to improve the surface for the traveling public. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

The commission awarded S & S Builders, of Gillette, a $1.6 million for a bridge contract in Laramie County. Crews will make repairs to six bridges in the Cheyenne, Burns and Pine Bluffs area.

The work includes adding an overlay to improve the surface and installing guardrail upgrades. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:



$1.4 million to Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, for a contract for chip sealing and miscellaneous work at various locations in Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie counties by Sept. 30, 2021;

$1 million to Bituminous Paving Inc., of Ortonville, Minnesota, for a contract for chip sealing and miscellaneous work at various locations in Crook, Niobrara and Weston counties by Aug. 31, 2021; and

$755,600 to Avail Valley Construction-ID, of Victor, Idaho, for a pavement surfacing project in US 26 between Moran Junction and Dubois in Teton County by Oct. 31, 2021.