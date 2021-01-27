Cowgirls to host San Diego St at Laramie Thurs. & Sat.

The Wyoming Cowgirls return home for a two-game series to host San Diego State Thursday night at 6:30 and Saturday at 1 p.m. Beginning with Thursday’s contest, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend. A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed at UW Athletics events hosted in the Arena-Auditorium. Single-game tickets for remaining games will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased through the UW Athletics Ticket Office online at GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling the UW Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220.

University of Wyoming students will not be allowed to attend any UW Athletics events prior to February 1, per UW COVID-19 guidelines that place UW students in a limited contact period as they return to campus for the spring semester.

Both games will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.

A LOOK AT THE COWGIRLS

Last time out, the Cowgirls (6-7, 4-6 MW) dropped a pair of contests at Nevada, closing a six-game in 14-day stretch for UW. Nevada won game one, 60-52 and took game two, 57-50. Quinn Weidemann recorded a season-high 18 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers in the game two loss while also recording three steals and went 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. Dating back to last season, Weidemann has made 49 of her last 50 attempts at the charity stripe.

Alba Sanchez Ramos, who set a career-high with 12 rebounds against the Wolf Pack January 24, leads the Cowgirls averaging 11.8 points per game. McKinley Bradshaw, who’s come off the bench for the Cowgirls the last seven games, is the other Cowgirl averaging in double figures this season at 10.9 per game. Bradshaw is shooting a team-high 40.5 percent from 3-point range while Weidemann, who is averaging 9.9 points per contest, is shooting nearly 36 percent from beyond-the-arc. Weidemann ranks fourth in the league with 24 made 3-pointers on the season and is second in the MW in minutes played on the season.

Advertisement

Tommi Olson continues to lead the team and ranks second in the conference in both assists (61) and assists per game (4.7) while her total assists rank 37th overall in the nation. Olson is also fourth in the Mountain West with 23 steals in 2020-21.

SCOUTING SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State (5-8, 3-4 MW) is led by a trio of student-athletes in 2020-21. Sophia Ramos leads the Aztecs in scoring at 16.8 points per game, but hasn’t made an appearance for SDSU since December. Mercedes Staples and Téa Adams are both scoring in double figures this season at 12.8 and 12.5 points per game, respectively. Staples leads the team and is third in the league averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, while her nine boards per game during league play ranks second best. Adams meanwhile, leads the team with 50 assists and 20 steals.

As a team, the Aztecs are averaging 63.5 points per game and are allowing opponents to score just 64.3. SDSU’s scoring defense ranks third in the Mountain West. The Aztecs are shooting over 39 percent from the floor and 34 percent from 3-point range, a mark that ranks fourth-best in the league.

SDSU enters the series with the Cowgirls coming off a split at home against Air Force, winning game one 59-54 before falling in the finale, 58-55. The Aztecs, who are led by eighth-year head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson, are 2-3 on the road this season.

SERIES AGAINST SAN DIEGO STATE

Wyoming holds a slim margin in the all-time series against SDSU at 31-29 and is 22-7 at home in the series against the Aztecs, including a current four-game winning streak in Laramie. UW defeated the Aztecs 81-67 in last season’s meeting inside the AA. Taylor Rusk became the 26th member of the 1,000-point club in program history in the victory.