Anesthesiologist rejoins SageWest Staff

SageWest Health Care has announced board-certified anesthesiologist Ed Frink, M.D., has re-joined its staff. Dr. Frink is one of several physicians joining SageWest this year growing health care services close to home.

“We are pleased to welcome back Dr. Frink to Fremont County and SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “High quality anesthesia services is important in surgical procedures, and Dr. Frink’s expertise will be important as our hospitals strive to meet our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Frink joins SageWest from Oregon where he practiced for three years. Prior to his move to Oregon, Dr. Frink practiced at SageWest providing anesthesia services for 13 years. Dr. Frink is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Frink completed his fellowship in anesthetic/hepatic interactions and completed his residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. He earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in Chicago, Ill.