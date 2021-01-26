Wyoming Jobless Rate Fell to 4.8% in December 2020

Fremont County’s unemployment rate did not change from one year ago and stands at 4.8 percent, Hot Springs County’s jobless rate fell from 4.0 percent to 3.9 percent and Washakie County’s rate fell from 4.7 percent to 4.2 percent.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.1% in November to 4.8% in December. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased for eight months in a row and is much lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.7%. Both statewide and county-level unemployment data suggest that Wyoming’s economic situation is steadily improving.

Most county unemployment rates changed very little from November to December. However, large decreases were seen in a few counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 5.8% to 3.9% as the winter tourist season ramped up. Jobless rates also fell in Natrona County (down from 7.1% to 6.5%), Converse County (down from 5.1% to 4.5%), and Campbell County (down from 5.8% to 5.2%).

From December 2019 to December 2020, unemployment rates rose in 19 counties, were unchanged in three counties, and fell slightly in Hot Springs County (down from 4.0% to 3.9%). The largest increases occurred in key energy producing areas of the state. Natrona County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 6.5%, Campbell County’s rate rose from 3.1% to 5.2%, Converse County’s rate rose from 3.0% to 4.5%, and Sweetwater County’s rate rose from 4.5% to 5.8%. Jobless rates were unchanged from a year earlier in Fremont County (4.8%), Niobrara County (3.4%), and Platte County (4.1%).

Natrona County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.5%. It was followed by Sweetwater County at 5.8% and Sublette County at 5.7%. The lowest rates were found in Albany and Weston counties, both at 3.0%, and Crook County at 3.1%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 285,800 in December 2019 to 273,500 in December 2020, a decline of 12,300 jobs (-4.3%).