Thompson named Associate Warden at Honor Farm

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announces the promotion of Tate

Thompson to serve as Associate Warden at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, effective February 1, 2021.



Thompson has more than fifteen (15) years of service with the Department of Corrections, as he started his career with the Wyoming State Penitentiary as a Caseworker. He was employed as a general instructor with the WMCI transition team as well as a Case Team Leader and Program Manager at WHF.

Mr. Thompson holds a Bachelors of Art / Criminal Justice and a Masters Degree in Business Administration. Tate’s sound background at WSP and WHF gives him the case management background of inmates within all classifications.

Advertisement

His experience will serve him well as he leads a minimum-security facility dedicated to the development of a strong work ethic, offender programming and transition planning.