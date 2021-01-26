RMS Staff Receives Generic Bomb Threat E-mail

From The Riverton Middle School Facebook page:



Today around 12:40, three RMS staff members received emails with a message regarding a bomb threat. The email was very generic and did not mention a specific school, area or even the Riverton name.



SRO’s responded and called the FBI, who informed us that this specific message was being sent out to schools across the country- Kansas had already reported the email message to the FBI.



The Catholic College in Lander, who had also received the same message had also contacted the FBI. The threat was not deemed as legitimate but out of an abundance of caution we swept all of the buildings. Police also swept the private school buildings and notified the College. At this time, all buildings have been searched inside and out. Thanks to everyone for their coordinated efforts during this event.

