Petroleum Association backs Rep. Cheney

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) released a statement in support of Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, recognizing her ability to voice the concerns of the natural gas and oil industry in the face of an unfavorable administration. Calls for Cheney’s resignation were heightened after she voted to impeach former president Trump for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

According to PAW, Every indication is that activists within the Biden Administration are already working to sacrifice federal land states like Wyoming and New Mexico.

PAW said in the statement that “We continue to hope that President Biden himself will reject the extremists and recognize that natural gas and oil produced from federal lands represents the cleanest, most environmentally responsible production in the world.”

“Wyoming must rely on a small but mighty three-person delegation to carry an enormous load to protect our interests,” the statement read. “Luckily for Wyoming, our delegation has long punched above its weight and we are confident they will continue to do so. The men and women of Wyoming’s natural gas and oil industry need a strong delegation now more than ever.”

According to PAW, Representative Cheney may be only 1 of 435 members, “but her voice carries tremendous weight for all of Wyoming. She has been a powerful advocate and champion of our industry and our state. For the continued prosperity of Wyoming, and on behalf of the thousands of men and women who rely on our industry, we are proud to support Representative Cheney. She has our full support now, just as she will have it in 2022.”