Local Vaccinations Continue; More first doses left to administer

The Wyoming Department of Health website that is following the state’s vaccination record reports that, as of this past Sunday, Fremont County has been delivered 2,550 first doses and 2,133 of those shots have been administered. The state also reported that of 1,075 second doses received, only 296 had been administered.

Meanwhile, eight new confirmed cases of the virus were noted in Fremont County on Monday, with none reported in Hot Springs County and three reported in Washakie County.

Advertisement

The website reported that of the 400 first doses sent to Hot Springs county, 403 were administered. Some vials of the vaccine contained more than five doses, owing to the larger number of shots administered. Two hundred second doses were reported delivered, and none yet had been administered.

In Washakie County, 600 first doses were delivered and, as of Sunday, 419 had been administered. In second doses, 200 had been delivered and none as yet had been administered.







Current Active Covid-19 Cases across Wyoming