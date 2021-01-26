Limited Visitors now allowed at SageWest Hospitals

SageWest Health Care announced Tuesday that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or have a COVID-19 test pending, may not have visitors. However, for patients who are COVID-19 negative, they may have one well visitor (16 years of age or older) per day during 9am to 4:30pm. At the discretion of the emergency department physician and staff, emergency department patients may have up to one visitor (16 years of age or older) accompany the patient in his/her room.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer (CEO) of SageWest Health Care. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, exceptions to the previous guidelines include: pediatric patients (under the age of 18, parent/guardian may switch), patients with special needs (no switching visitors), obstetric (OB) patients (no switching visitors), surgical patients (no switching visitors) and patients who are receiving end of life care (one at a time).

SageWest Health Care continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. All visitors must be well, will be required to wear a mask while in the facility and are encouraged to stay in the patient’s room during their visit and will also be temperature screened. During weekdays visitors should enter through the front entrance, on weekends visitors should enter through the emergency department entrance.

For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SageWestHealthCare.com