Community Colleges, UW Now Offer Easy Online Transfer Tool

Wyoming’s public colleges and university have launched a new website that makes it easier to plan and manage college credit transfer.

WyoTransfer, at www.wyotransfer.org, allows learners to explore the courses, programs and services offered at Wyoming’s seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The site makes it easier for learners to evaluate how the credits they have already earned may transfer or apply toward educational programs at other schools.

Whether learners have some college credit but no degree or no college experience at all, WyoTransfer is a one-stop shop geared toward guiding them to completion.

“We want to see everyone complete their degree, and transferring between schools shouldn’t become a roadblock to college graduation. WyoTransfer is a tool that can guide students to make informed choices about their next steps,” says Wyoming Community College Commission Executive Director Sandy Caldwell.

Powered by AcademyOne’s intuitive workflow and publishing tools, WyoTransfer delivers the means for learners to make better-informed academic choices.

Returning adults, veterans and active-duty military members will make use of interactive applications that include prospective degree audits, transfer course maps checks and transfer agreements. Transfer students benefit by learning how previously earned credits will apply to programs of study and credentials. All new or returning students will have access to transfer course equivalencies, transfer agreements, admission guidelines and guidance about the college transfer process. They also can create their own personalized accounts and request more information from each of the colleges across the state and the university.

WyoTransfer allows learners to search for programs, courses or course equivalencies by the state’s participating institutions. The new TransferCheck app lets them see exactly how their courses will be accepted for transfer credit and count toward general education and major degree requirements. This will take the guesswork out of student mobility and academic credit portability.

“AcademyOne worked with us to develop a comprehensive tool that, for the first time, allows learners the opportunity to quickly and easily see how their college credits will transfer to any of the participating schools,” Caldwell says. “People will find this new tool advantageous in continuing their education and completing their degrees.”

In addition to the launch of WyoTransfer, this past fall, UW announced development of a “universal 2-plus-2” agreement format with all Wyoming community colleges to streamline the development and maintenance of articulation agreements throughout Wyoming. The 2-plus-2 agreements provide direction for community college students that courses covered under the articulation agreements will meet requirements for bachelor’s degrees at the university.

“The 2-plus-2 agreements and the addition of WyoTransfer have significantly improved transferability among and between all of our state’s public institutions,” Caldwell says.