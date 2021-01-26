Arapahoe School to return to hybrid class instruction, in person and on-line

From Fremont County School District #38’s Facebook Page:

“Last night, a majority of the FCSD#38 Board of Trustees voted to begin offering in-person instruction under a Tier II/Hybrid Model beginning Monday, February 15, 2021. However, parents can chose to continue remote learning for their student for the remainder of the semester if they do not want their student to participate in-person.

“Our Tier II/hybrid model allows for up to half of students in the building at one time to attend class in person two days of the week. Students who opt-in for in-person instruction will be assigned to attend either on Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday. Students will participate virtually during the days they are not physically in the classroom.

"Surveys will be going out today so parents can indicate whether they are choosing to continue remote education or if they will be sending the student to school buildings.