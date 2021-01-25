Snowpack still way below average with 33 point drop from 2020 at this same time

Snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent averages are still generally below average along many Wyoming basins for this time of year, according to this week’s report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Wyoming Hydrologist Jim Fahey.

The Wind River Basin showed a decrease of two points to 69 percent of the median 30-year-average and the Sweetwater Basin dropped three points to 60 percent of median. The Bighorn Basin, however, showed a slight increase of two points to 79 percent of the median.

“The greatest increases in snowpack/SWE in the past week were in southeast Wyoming in the Little Snake, Upper/Lower North Platte, Laramie, and Cheyenne Basins. All basins west of the continental divide generally had small SWE decreases last week,” Fahey said in a news release. “The best chance for mountain snow will be in northwest Wyoming–by the end of the week into next weekend.”