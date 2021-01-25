Breaking News

Monday: Dry, Light Winds

January 25, 2021
Monday’s weather calls for mainly dry conditions with light winds across the area today. Fog will occur this morning across parts of central and southern areas.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-20s for the Wind River Basin and in the low 30s for the Big Horn basin

