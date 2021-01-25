Covid-19 Confirmed Cases totaled 33 since Friday

This past weekend brought the fourth confirmed Covid-19 case at Riverton High School, according to Principal John Griffith, who released the information in a letter to parents and guardians.

In Lander, FCSD#1 reported one active case as of Friday.

Countywide there were 31 new cases confirmed on Sunday. So, for today, Fremont County reports 126 Active Covid-19 cases; There are 33 active Covid-19 infections in Hot Springs County and 16 in Washakie County.

Fremont County has now recorded 75 deaths from the virus, there have been 25 deaths related to Covid-19 in Washakie County and three deaths in Hot Springs County.







Active Cases in each Wyoming County as of Monday 8/25/21