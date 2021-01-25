Breaking News

Covid-19 Confirmed Cases totaled 33 since Friday

Article Updated: January 25, 2021
People without symptoms can shed the virus through breathing, talking, singing and coughing, which is why public health officials ask the public to be proactive and wear at cloth mask. Image: Pixabay.com

This past weekend brought the fourth confirmed Covid-19 case at Riverton High School, according to Principal John Griffith, who released the information in a letter to parents and guardians.

In Lander, FCSD#1 reported one active case as of Friday.

Countywide there were 31 new cases confirmed on Sunday. So, for today, Fremont County reports 126 Active Covid-19 cases; There are 33 active Covid-19 infections in Hot Springs County and 16 in Washakie County.

Fremont County has now recorded 75 deaths from the virus, there have been 25 deaths related to Covid-19 in Washakie County and three deaths in Hot Springs County.

  • Active Cases in each Wyoming County as of Monday 8/25/21
