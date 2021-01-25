A quiet weather week ahead; Drought persists

A relatively quiet week, weather wise, is expected with no major weather systems affecting the state according to the National Weather Service. There will be some light snow in the Northwest Mountains and in Southeast Wyoming today into Tuesday.



The 8-14 day outlook favors near to below average temperatures and above-average precipitation across the state.



Moderate to extreme drought continues across majority of the state including Central Fremont County, Southeast Hot Springs County and most of Washakie County (See map above and explanation below).