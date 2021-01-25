Wyoming’s Williams named MW Player of the Week

University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams was named Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. It is the first honor of his career, as he is the second Cowboy to earn the award after Kenny Foster was named Player of the Week on December 7. Williams is the first freshman to be named MW Player of the Week this season.

Williams, a native of Dickinson, Texas, powered the Pokes to a pair of wins over Nevada for Wyoming’s first series sweep of the season. He averaged 20.5 points per game during the series to go along with four assists per game and three rebounds. He shot 86 percent from the free throw line going 18-of-21 including helping seal both contests from the line in the final minutes.

On Sunday, Williams scored 28 points for the Brown and Gold, as he went 7-of-11 from the field, 3-of-4 from behind the arc and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. He and the other three freshman for the Pokes combined for 61 points.

He leads the Cowboys in scoring this season at 16.9 points per game. That number ranks fourth amongst freshman in the nation. He is fifth in the conference in scoring this season.

He was also named MW Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.