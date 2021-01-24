Weekend Boys & Girls Basketball Scores

Riverton’s Boys scored a conference sweep with two wins, including a rare victory at Casper Natrona. Lander Valley’s Lady Tigers, Shoshoni’s Lady Blue also swept their weekend games and the Worland Warriors Boys and Girls each took a pair of conference games.

Friday:

Boys:

Riverton 53 Rock Springs 34 (conference game)

Shoshoni 53 Greybull 48 (conference game)

#4 Big Piney 77 Wind River 54 (conference game)

#1 Worland 86 #3 Powell 59 (conference game)

Newcastle 60 Thermopolis 52 (conference game)

Dubois at H.E.M. – canceled

Girls:

Shoshoni 48 Greybull 31 (conference game)

Rock Springs 47 Riverton 29 (conference game

#4 Big Piney 58 Wind River 30 (conference game)

#4 H.E.M. 60 Dubois 27

#5 Worland 43 Powell 31 (conference game)

Newcastle 55 Thermopolis 35 (conference game)

Saturday Boys

Riverton 63 Natrona County 55 (conference game)

#3 Powell 65 #2 Lander Valley 57 (conference game)

#1 Rocky Mountain 77 Shoshoni 50 (conference game)

#1 Worland 73 Lovell 43 (conference game)

#4 Douglas 80 Thermopolis 51 (conference game)

Burlington at Dubois (conference game) – postponed

Girls:

#3 Lander Valley 42 Powell 34 (conference game)

Shoshoni 41 #1 Rocky Mountain 33 (conference game)

#2 Natrona County 66 Riverton 28 (conference game)

Burlington 68 Dubois 20 (conference game)



#1 Douglas 81 Thermopolis 26 (conference game)

#5 Worland 62 Lovell 25 (conference game)

Scores Courtsey: Wyopreps.com