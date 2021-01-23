Feb 7, 1930 – Jan 18, 2021

Graveside services for Marjorie Elaine (Freese) Meyer, 90, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Mrs. Meyer passed away on January 18, 2021 at the Shepherd of the Valley Healthcare Center in Casper, WY.

Marjorie was born on February 7, 1930 to Gertrude W. (Shade) and Max H. Freese. She was born and reared in Midwest, Wyoming, when Midwest was a known as a “company town” belonging to Standard Oil. She graduated from Midwest High School in 1949. She briefly attended Casper College where she met her future husband, Arthur E. Meyer. They were married in the spring of 1950. The couple had three children: Elaine, Rex and Janice. Marjorie and Arthur moved to Riverton, Wyoming in the early 1950’s, and resided there for over 50 years. After the death of her husband in 2009, Marjorie moved to Casper, Wyoming due to failing health and to be closer to her daughter.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, daughter Elaine (Meyer) Lanier, granddaughters Regina Meyer and Amanda (Lanier) Rodgers, and great grandson, Tanner Stover.

She is survived by her son, Rex Meyer and his wife, Lynn, daughter Janice (Meyer) Tharp, granddaughter Francine (Lanier) Wade, grandson Karl E. Meyer, granddaughter Marjorie Jordan, four great grandchildren, and one great grandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the donor’s charity of choice. Marjorie’s family thanks Shepherd of the Valley Healthcare Center and their healthcare team for the kindness, caring and concern give to Marjorie during her stay there.

