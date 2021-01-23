May 19, 1977 – Jan 18, 2021

Kory Mobley, 43, of Riverton passed away at his home on Monday, January 18, 2021. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time.

Kory Dean Mobley was born on May 19, 1977 in Carlsbad, NM to Ronald Dean and Wanda (Cunningham) Mobley. He attended schools in Carlsbad and graduated from Carlsbad High School.

Kory was of the Christian faith.

He moved to Riverton fifteen years ago and worked for a pipeline oil company.

When Kory was younger he was a Division One Bull Rider in Carlsbad, NM. He belonged to the Professional Rodeo Association.

Kory loved to fish, help others, and joke around, he had a great sense of humor. Above all he loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his daughter, Storrie Mobley of Carlsbad, NM; grandson, Antonio Martinez: mother, Wanda Williams of LaJunta, CO; grandparents, Edith and Jay Mobley of Carlsbad, NM; grandmother, Margaret Cunningham of Riverton, WY; brother, Zachery Mobley of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Candy Scott and husband, Casey of Texas; cousins, Kaitlynn Girgen and Alison Girger; and numerous other cousins, several uncles and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dean Mobley and grandfather, Mickey Cunningham.

