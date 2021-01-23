Gorden, Seidel & Community College Presidents in virtual press conference Monday

Governor Mark Gordon will be joined by University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel and the Presidents of the state’s community colleges for a virtual press conference on Monday, January 25th at 1:00 PM. Governor Gordon and higher education leadership will share an initiative to better align Wyoming’s system of higher education and support Wyoming’s economic growth.

Governor Gordon will be announcing additional initiatives in the near future. In addition to revitalizing higher education, these initiatives will include recovering and enhancing the pillars of Wyoming’s economy (energy, tourism and agriculture), promoting economic diversification, and simplifying the state’s budget process and ensuring Wyoming continues to live within its means.

