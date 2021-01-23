Friday Night Basketball Scores; Saturday Schedule

Boys:
Riverton 53 Rock Springs 34 (conference game)
Shoshoni 53 Greybull 48 (conference game)
#4 Big Piney 77 Wind River 54 (conference game)
#1 Worland 86 #3 Powell 59 (conference game)
Newcastle 60 Thermopolis 52 (conference game)
Dubois at H.E.M. – canceled
Saturday’s Schedule:
#1 Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m. (conference game)
Riverton at Natrona County, 1:30 p.m. (conference game)
#2 Lander Valley at #3 Powell, 4:30 p.m. (conference game)
Thermopolis at #4 Douglas, 3:30 p.m. (conference game)
Lovell at #1 Worland, 7 p.m. (conference game)
Burlington at Dubois (conference game) – postponed
Girls:
Shoshoni 48 Greybull 31 (conference game)
Rock Springs 47 Riverton 29 (conference game)
#4 Big Piney 58 Wind River 30 (conference game)
#4 H.E.M. 60 Dubois 27
#5 Worland 43 Powell 31 (conference game)
Newcastle 55 Thermopolis 35 (conference game)
Saturday Schedule:
Riverton at #2 Natrona County, noon (conference game)
#3 Lander Valley at Powell, 3 p.m. (conference game)
#1 Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 2 p.m. (conference game)
Burlington at Dubois, 1:30 p.m. (conference game)
Thermopolis at #1 Douglas, 2 p.m. (conference game)
Lovell at #5 Worland, 5:30 p.m. (conference game)
Scores Courtsey: Wyopreps.com