Friday Night Basketball Scores; Saturday Schedule

Article Updated: January 23, 2021
Boys:

Riverton 53 Rock Springs 34 (conference game)

Shoshoni 53 Greybull 48 (conference game)

#4 Big Piney 77 Wind River 54 (conference game)

#1 Worland 86 #3 Powell 59 (conference game)

Newcastle 60 Thermopolis 52 (conference game)

Dubois at H.E.M. – canceled

Saturday’s Schedule:

#1 Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 3:30 p.m. (conference game)

Riverton at Natrona County, 1:30 p.m. (conference game)

#2 Lander Valley at #3 Powell, 4:30 p.m. (conference game)

Thermopolis at #4 Douglas, 3:30 p.m. (conference game)

Lovell at #1 Worland, 7 p.m. (conference game)

Burlington at Dubois (conference game) – postponed

Girls:

Shoshoni 48 Greybull 31 (conference game)

Rock Springs 47 Riverton 29 (conference game)

#4 Big Piney 58 Wind River 30 (conference game)

#4 H.E.M. 60 Dubois 27

#5 Worland 43 Powell 31 (conference game)

Newcastle 55 Thermopolis 35 (conference game)

Saturday Schedule:

Riverton at #2 Natrona County, noon (conference game)

#3 Lander Valley at Powell, 3 p.m. (conference game)

#1 Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 2 p.m. (conference game)

Burlington at Dubois, 1:30 p.m. (conference game)

Thermopolis at #1 Douglas, 2 p.m. (conference game)

Lovell at #5 Worland, 5:30 p.m. (conference game)

Scores Courtsey: Wyopreps.com

