Fast start energized Cowboys Slow Start plagued Cowgirls

Wyoming split with Nevada on Friday night, the men’s team won and women’s team’s comeback fell short

The Wyoming Cowboys held Nevada to 30 percent from the field for a season-low for a UW opponent in a 71-64 win over the Wolf Pack in the Arena-Auditorium on Friday evening in Laramie, Wyo. The Pokes held Nevada to 21 points in the first half to improve to 9-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play with Nevada falling to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

“I thought our collective effort defensively was a step in the right direction,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We can score the ball, but if you can’t get stops you’re not going to win very many games. Coach (Ken) DeWeese came up with a great game plan defensively. To hold a team like Nevada to 64 points was encouraging. For us to hold them to only 34 percent shooting was a really big step in the right direction for our team.

The Cowboys were led by sophomores Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble the second each with 15 points. Foster tied a season-high with seven rebounds and has scored in double-figures in six games this season. Marble II has scored in double-figures five games this season. Freshman Xavier DuSell added 14 points, as he knocked down four three pointers on the night. Fellow freshman Marcus Williams added 13 points and has scored in double-figures in every game this season. He also tied for the team high with Junior Hunter Maldonado with five assists.



Wyoming shot 41 percent from the field for the night and knocked down 12 three pointer for their ninth game with 10 or more threes. Wyoming leads the conference in three pointers this season. UW held the Wolf Pack to 16 percent from behind the arc going 4-of-25. In the last two games, the Pokes are holding opponents to 14 percent. Nevada held a 43-38 advantage on the glass and the two teams combined for 32 points off turnovers.

Wyoming and Nevada will wrap up their series on Sunday with a 2 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network.



Slow First Half Dooms Cowgirls at Nevada

The Wyoming Cowgirls’ second half comeback bid fell short Friday night on the road as the Cowgirls lost at Nevada, 60-52. The 12-point deficit UW faced heading into the second half proved too much to overcome after the Wolf Pack shot 60 percent in the first half.

Nevada (6-6, 2-5 MW) went 15-for-25 in the opening 20 minutes while the Cowgirls shot just 7-of-18 (39 percent), committed 11 turnovers and trailed at halftime 32-20. For the game, Wyoming (6-6, 4-5 MW) shot 38.5 percent and went just 3-of-21 from 3-point range. The Wolf Pack shot 47 percent from the floor overall.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led three Cowgirls in double figures on the night as she scored a game-high 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including a 6-for-6 performance at the free-throw line. Sanchez Ramos also had a block and a steal on the defensive end in the loss. McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann each dropped in 10. Weidemann hit two of the Cowgirls’ three 3-pointers in the loss while Bradshaw went 5-of-10 from the floor and added a team-high five rebounds.

The Wolf Pack out-rebounded Wyoming 36-24 in the contest and had a 12-8 edge in points off turnovers. The Cowgirls, despite getting out-rebounded, had a 5-4 edge in second-chance points while also outscoring the Wolf Pack 30-26 in the paint.

The Cowgirls will now look to rebound in Nevada Sunday afternoon as the two teams will play their series finale at 2 p.m., in Reno.