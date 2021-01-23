FAST seeking Marketing Agency for CWRA Promotion

The Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) is actively seeking a qualified marketing agency to coordinate and implement its marketing initiatives. It invites proposals from interested agencies with experience in marketing; brand development and management; content creation; and the planning, implementation, and management of both traditional and digital media. FAST’s objective is to promote commercial air service and its benefit to the leisure and business communities traveling to and from the central region of Wyoming.

“FAST is excited to partner with a marketing agency to help promote the great things going on at Central Wyoming Regional Airport”, said Missy White, Chairperson of FAST. “We look forward to formulating and implementing a collaborative marketing campaign with an energetic, highly qualified agency.”

Materials and specifications related to the Request for Proposals from marketing agencies can be requested from Kyle Butterfield at the City of Riverton. He may be contacted at 307-856-2227, or via email at riverton@rivertonwy.gov

. The deadline to received proposals from interested firms is Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. MST.

ABOUT FAST: The Fremont Air Service Team is a collaborative venture between stakeholders in Fremont County committed to sustaining quality commercial air service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. FAST was formed in 2013 by members of local government, economic development leaders, travel & tourism representatives, and community members concerned with the county’s need for reliable air service. FAST has actively recruited air service providers, administered air service contracts, and managed marketing endeavors related to air service. United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, currently works with FAST to provide commercial service at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.