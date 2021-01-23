Nov 30, 1974 – Jan 18, 2021

Traditional Native American graveside services for Crystal Raelene Lionshows-Manges, 46, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2020 at Blackburn Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m, Thursday, January 21st at 1527 Elmwood Dr. Beaver Creek.

She passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home in Riverton and was surrounded by family.

Crystal was born on November 30, 1974 in Billings, Montana, daughter of Edward and Shirley (High Pine) Blackburn. She was raised in Arapahoe, Wyoming and attended the Arapahoe School, St. Stephens, Wyoming Indian, Lander and Riverton, but graduated from St. Stephens.

Crystal worked for the Wind River Hotel and Casino, Hines General Store and Wind River Healthcare. She worked as a cashier, dietary cook and housekeeping.

Crystal lived a humble life and loved being outdoors. She loved her family and friends. She would often be the one to help even if it was just to have that listening ear or a hug. She was a very special person and often made others feel special as well. Crystal would always have a smile, laughing and joking around or terrorizing. She had a great sense of humor, loved to walk around, visit with family and friends and enjoyed listening to all types of music but her favorite was Native American Church music.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Brown, Sr. of Riverton, WY; sons, LaQuan Shakespere, LaMount Shakespere, DeShaun Behan; daughter, Alexis Behan; 4 grandchildren; brother, Vizario Blackburn and Derek Lionshows; sisters, Sherry Blackburn, Mona D. Blackburn, Geraldine Blackburn, Robyn Blackburn and Penny Blackburn; aunts, Ruby Blackburn, Camillila High Pine and Peggy High Pine; uncles, Issac Lionshows and Tiger High Pine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lashelle Shakespere; parents, Edward and Shirley; brothers, Indian Lionshows, Donaven Blackburn, Gary and Perry Blackburn, Elton Whiteplume; sister, Connie Lionshows and Yvette Blackburn and niece Lindsey Friday, nephews, Donaven Blackburn and Ty Wolfname and grandson Joshua Friday.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.