Teton Therapy Open House was one for the ages

The open house at the new Teton Therapy location in Riverton was, in a word, quite successful. Townfolk flocked to the event, at 1406 West Main in the former Jiffy Rental building to see Teton’s expanded facility and new equipment. The new location features a track around the inside of the building and new exercise and therapy equipment throughout. Teton staff gave tours of the new building and were on hand to explain all the new features.

The response from the community was overwhelming. “What a wonderful turn out! Thank you, Riverton for coming to see our new state of the art facility. We can’t be more excited to continue to help serve you,” said the businesses’ Facebook Page.

Teton Therapy offers a free consultation for anyone with aches or pains or recovering from an injury.