UW Sports Digest: What’s on tap this weekend

After an impressive win at Air Force on Monday night, the Cowboy basketball team returns home for a pair of Mountain West contests against Nevada this weekend beginning Friday with a 6 p.m., game. They close out the two-game set with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee. The Cowboys enter the game with an 8-5 overall record and a 2-4 league mark. The Wolfpack is 10-5 overall, and 5-3 in league play. Nevada has won two in a row. The Pokes beat Air Force Monday at the Academy, 77-58.

On a two-game winning streak, the Cowgirl basketball team hits the road this week for a pair of games at Nevada, Friday and Sunday. Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. mountain time, and Sunday’s contest tips off at 1:30 p.m., mountain. The Cowgirls swept Air Force in the Double A last weekend to raise their record to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Mountain West play. The Wolfpack heads into the game having lost two in a row. Nevada is 5-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Wyoming’s wrestling team will be in Utah on Saturday competing in a “round robin” format event with Utah Valley, the host, and Arizona State, ranked 8th in the country. The format calls for each team to bring two competitors for each weight class.

The Cowgirl tennis team will take a break from competition until February following a loss to Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon at Norman. The Cowgirls were scheduled to also meet Oklahoma State on Tuesday, but that match was cancelled. Wyoming is now 2-2 on the young season

Wyoming’s swimming and diving teams will head to Denver on Friday to swim against the University of Denver. The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT at the El Pomar Natatorium in Denver. The Cowgirls enter the meet with a 5-1 dual record while the Cowboys will be looking for their first dual victory of the year.