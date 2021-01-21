Eight Alcohol Arrests; Three for DUI; One 13-year-old MIP

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 1/20 to 1/21

Jacob Lujan, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Sharon Spang, 27, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication and a warrant out of Montana

Cara Palmer, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Byron Killsree, 52, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Everett Eagle, 45, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Patrick Arthus, 39, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 13-year-old Riverton female was Arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Lila Brown, 22, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 1/19 to 1/20

Brynn Hanson, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuiana and Open Container

Allen Page, 50, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Leif Krumland, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Khristopher Jacobs, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 1/15 to 1/18

Travis C’hair, 26, Shoshoni, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

James Fenton, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Manuel Marquez, 31, Greeley, CO, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 1/14 to 1/15

John Goggles, 52, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Urinating in Public

Lakota Brown, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 17-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 1/13 to 1/14

A 21-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana in the 700 block of West Monroe.

Helen Witt, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Danieka Readhead, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession.

Arrests/Citations 1/11to 1/13

A 34-year-old Riverton man was cited for Shoplifting at Murdochs, 708 North Federal Boulevard.

Angel Buffalo, 31, Lander, Arrested on a Probation Violation

Michael Fresorger, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and on six (6) Fremont County arrests warrants

Aleesha Hamilton, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Arrests/Citations 1/8to 1/11

Wilford Hill, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kassandra Dexter, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering

Antonio Torres, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest for not putting his hands behind his back. The Victim suffered minor injuries. Treatment was not requested.

John Small, 36, Lodge Grass, MT, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Dovelyn Bruised Head, 28, Stand Off, Alberta, Arrested. Public Intoxciation

Brandon Hamilton, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

Sydney Willow, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lorenzo Underwood, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ehtete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Toni Brown, 31, Casper, Arrested on a Federal Warrant out of Montana.

Russell Hill, 27, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 50-year-old Riverton Woman was cited for Breach of Peace

Arrests/Citations 1/7 to 1/8

Jeremy Merta, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting Arrest.

Leroy Hatch, 49, Roosevelt, UT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault after pulling a knife on a bartender on North Broadway.

Allen Whiteplume 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Interference for running from police. The victim suffered minor injuries. No treatment was requested.

Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7

Tyson Beck, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Leah Lonebear, 39, Riverton. Arrested. Interference for lying about her name on a previous incident.

Michael James, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Gwen Duran, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 1/4 to 1/5

Callie Hunsberger, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

April Badhawk, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants

Carrisa Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alyssa Kilcrease, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Rosemary Willow-Armajo, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered Minor Injuries. No treatment was required.

Arrests/Citations 12/31 to 1/4

Marie Lonebear, 40, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 16-year- female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Mia Brown, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Platte County, WY, warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Methamphetamine

Deric Wilson, 25, Colorado Springs, CO, Arrested. Aggravated Assault for threatening the victim with a knife during an assault. The victim suffered minor injuries, there was no treatment.

Arrests/Citations 12/23 to 12/24

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Breach of Peace

Jolene Hubbard, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Enrique Orozco-Villegas, 38, Rock Springs, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 12/22 to 12/23

A towing company called to remove a vehicle found what was determined to be stolen items from Fremont Chevrolet inside the vehicle. Police were notified.

Clement Eagle, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A report is pending on a call indicating two people inside a cargo truck fighting with each other on West Adams.

Able Diharce, 39, Thornton, Colo., Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Ivan Prentup, 42, Billings, MT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery. Prentup is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife after he was confronted about attempting to steal a bottle of alcohol.

Vearle Wilson, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 12/18 to 12/21

Christopher sunRhodes, 67, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Chester Moss, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jason Bell, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 15-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Criminal Entry and Minor In Possession

Lacey Tenboer, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession

Michael Dunker, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thomas Twiss, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace, Simple Assault and on a Fremont County warrant.

Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blaine Niedo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Carl King, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Failure to Yield

Wyatt LeClair, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Interference with 911 call, and Driving Under the Influence. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment.

Arrests/Citations 12/16 to 12/17

There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.

Arrests/Citations 12/15 to 12/16

There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.

Arrests/Citations 12/14 to 12/15

There were no arrests or citations on this date

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/11

Newell Duran, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lamar Duran, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Dudley C’bearing, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Victor Gonzales, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Driving Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 12/9 to 12/10

Michael Vigil, 62, Riverton. Arrested. Fighting. No weapon was used.

Leon Carter, 64, Riverton, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence.

Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton,Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Tana Nohorse, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence

Tesla Goggles, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Natrona County Warrant

Alicia Runninghorse, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Interference for lying about who she was

Arrests/Citations 12/8 to 12/9

Nicholas Bearing, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Interference for refusing to leave a business

Arrests/Citations 12/7 to 12/8

Thomas Moss, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment required

Arrests/Citations 12/4 to 12/7

Nicholas Blackburn, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Littering and Resisting Arrest (for refusing to be arrested)

April Crispin, 18, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 19-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession after falling, losing a tooth and suffering abrasions on her head and nose.

McKenzie Monroe, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Dylan Mills, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Resisting (for running away) and on a Campbell County warrant.

Two males, ages 30 and 36, were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.

John Witham, 57, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Felipe Tidzump, 39, Pavillion, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Denissa Elkboy, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Tom Redman, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, and Interference for lying about his name

Jose Ocon, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Arrests/Citations 12/3 to 12/4

Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A fight on East Park resulted in minor injuries, but no charges filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests/Citations 12/2 to 12/3

Agnes Bell, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery (Agnes and Janelle arrested for fighting with each other. Minor injuries were reported, but not treated)

Allen Whiteplume,35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

April Braddy, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1

Thomas Brown, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Blackburn, 50, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Allen Whiteplume, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Agnes Moss, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 15-year-old Riverton minor, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26

Jared SunRhodes, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell, 59, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Yellowrobe, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession.

Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Property Destruction

Arrests/Citations 11/6 to 11/9

Rachel Antelope, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Interference.

Joseph Keele, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brandon Frankson, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name

Quinn Duran, 29, St.Stephens. Arrested. Criminal Entry

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. FCSO warrant

Cody Thornton, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries, was not treated.

Lester Washakie, 21, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Criminal Entry and Property Destruction

Steven Thomas, 48, Evansville, Wy. Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.

Danelle Enos, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 16-year-old female was cited for Assault and Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Three people, ages 18, 19 and 21 years-old, cited for Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Joni Twocrows, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.

Amber Washakie, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene.

Arrests/Citations 11/3 to 11/5, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tim Guthrie, 57, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 11/2to 11/3, 2020

A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine.

Hauser Harris, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

A 39-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were both cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Thomas Vincent, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/30 to 11/2, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Desirea Writtingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mallorie Posey, 32, Ethete. Arrested. Simple Assault, Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest, Refusing to stop fighting with the other female and failure to place her hands behind her back. No injuries were reported to either party.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Headley, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. Minor injuries to the victims, no treatment required.

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thunter Little Thunder, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Two individuals were cited: a 32-year-old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and a 26-year-old female for Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

An underage drinking party was broken up on West Park Avenue and a total of 10 juveniles were cited for Minior in Possession.

A 40-year-old female was cited for Shoplifting meat and for trespassing at the Riverton Walmart.

A 31-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were cited for assault after assaulting a male that was trying to kick open their door at an address on the 1400 block of West Park. The man trying to kick in the door was cited for property damage.

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tianna Armour, 30, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

David Lassiter, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/27 to 10/28, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 13-year-old Male, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxicatation

A 33-year-old male of Ethete, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 21-year-old female of Riverton, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 24-year-old male of Arapahoe Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

CORRECTION From the RPD: In reference to incident R20-09146, Xavier Hubbard was not arrested or charged in the incident. A 17-year-old female was arrested for DUI. The RPD apologized for the error

Arrests/Citations 10/26 to 10/27, 2020

Marty Moore, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 10/23 to 10/26, 2020

Lonnie Parham, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Dononah SunRhodes, 19, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Devlin Austin, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Violence. Victim suffered minor injuries.

Jonathan Arthur, 30, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 12-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Desirae Writingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cedric Shakespeare, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-19 to 10-20

A 20-year-old female of Ethete was Cited for Trespassing on College Hill Drive

Two juveniles were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 10-16 to 10-19

Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim had minor injuries, no treatment.

Harold Crazythunder, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dillon Yellowbear, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Federal warrant

Jeff Sauer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 17-year-old female of Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Domestic Battery. Minor injury to the victim who was treated and released.

Arrests/Citations 10-14 to 10-15

Erika Antelope, 36, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old Riverton Juvenile cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Leandra Eagle, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Dominic Anderson, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Gary Blackburn, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-13- to 10-14

There were no arrests reported on Tuesday.

Arrests/Citations 10-12 to 10-13-20

Two 15-year-old Juveniles were cited at Smith’s Food and Drug for Shoplifting over the counter medications and for Minor In Possession of alcohol

Chorissa Dickinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Charges are pending against a suspect who fled the scene after a assault on East Adams

Amanda Siek, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 10-6 to 10-7

Anthoney Arvin, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alexander Munoz, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Candy Peck, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly Conduct.

Arrests/Citations 10-2 to 10-5

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kayle Washington, 28, St.Stephens, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Interference for lying about his name.

Antonio Duran, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Troy Gothurd, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell,59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charlo Yellowfox,33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Marquel Duran, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 17-year-old Male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18 year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brody Miller, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 42-year-old female from Box Elder, MT., was cited for Shoplifting meat

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old females were both cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.

Arrests/Citations 9-30 to 10-2, 2020

No report from the RPD for the past two days

Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30

A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant

A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.

Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property

Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication

Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24

Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol

Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

