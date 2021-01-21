Active infections rising again, local count over 100

Fremont County’s total number of active Coronavirus Cases has risen again, up from 86 earlier this week to 104 total cases Thursday. There were nine new cases confirmed on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Hot Springs county currently has 48 active cases and there are 18 active infections in Washakie County.

According to the WDH, total positive cases from all testing today is at 11.04 percent positive.

There are no current Covid-19 hospitalizations in the tri-county area according to the Wyoming Hospital Association.

Earlier this week, three more deaths were reported of Fremont County Residents and one additional death in Washakie County. To date, Fremont County deaths total 73 with 24 killed by the virus in Washakie County and two died of Covid-19 complications in Hot Springs County.