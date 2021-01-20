Wednesday Winds Expected

Mostly sunny for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be south southwest wind 9 to 11 mph with gusts to 20 mph except for the wind corridor from Southeast Fremont County to Casper where higher winds are expected.

It will be mostly sunny in the Dubois area with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero early today. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been posted for Western and Central Wyoming by the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.

Today and Tonight: Gusty southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 55 mph are likely in central Wyoming, especially around Casper today.

Thursday night into Friday: A chance of snow in the west.

Friday night and Saturday: Most of the region could see a chance of snow.

Monday: A chance of snow returns to the west.