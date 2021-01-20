Four new members of the RPD introduced to the City Council Tuesday night

Four new members of the Riverton Police Department took their oath of office Tuesday night from Mayor Richard Gard at the city council’s regular meeting. The group includes three new officers and one new dispatcher.

The new officers are Bhagya and Don Nethicumara who served in the Savanna, Georgia Police Department the last five years. They are both from Colombo, Sri Lanka and between them they enjoy photography, taking their dogs out, Hiking, Fishing and Camping. The third new officer is Jack Johnson, who was born and raised in Lander and, according to RPD Chief Eric Murphy, he is an huge outdoor guy who spends a lot of time outdoors. Taking the oath as a new dispatcher Caitlin Bedard who was raised in Riverton and most recently hailed from Billings, Montana. Murphy said Bedard likes to train at gyms, likes to work and is a hiker.

New Officer Jack Johnson, who grew up in Lander, received his badge from his Mom Tammy last night at the Riverton City Council Meeting. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over