Collver, Koehn Finalists for Scholar-Athlete Awards

The 11 high school finalists for the 2020 Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards have been announced. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.

Two Fremont County football players have been named to the elite list of finalists out of 96 nominees. They are Wind River’s Colton Collver and Riverton’s Rylan Koehn. The finalists were announced by the Wyoming Chapter on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2020 high school senior finalists for the Scholar-Athlete awards are:

Class 1A 6-man

Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse

Dalton Peterson, Encampment

Class 1A 9-man

Colter Collver, Wind River

Bodie Herring, Southeast

Class 2A

Back – CJ Lindsay, Lovell

Lineman – Hunter Meeks, Mountain View

Class 3A

Back – Nic Talich, Cody

Lineman – Rylan Koehn, Riverton

Class 4A

Back – Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East

Back – Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central

Lineman – Quinton Mangus, Sheridan

Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to Covid-19 prevention considerations.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.