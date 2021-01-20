Biden Revokes Keystone XL Pipeline Permit

In the first hours of his Presidency , Joe Biden has revoked the permit needed to complete the cross-border Keystone XL Pipeline via executive order. The $8 billion pipeline project would not have affected Wyoming production directly, the pipeline was meant to transport crude from Northern Alberta to the Southern United States. Keystone has been in the works for nearly a decade, and in recent years has come to signify the battle lines between Democrats and Republicans on fossil fuels creating global warming.



Some plans for the pipeline were heavily protested beginning in October of 2014 across several states. The planned mapping of the pipeline showed that it could potentially cross over sovereign land of the Great Sioux Reservation in Montana as well as other areas. There have been numerous lawsuits filed by the Standing Rock Tribe and others along the Missouri river.



More details will be provided as they become available.

