UW Digest: Hoyland All-American; Tennis in Sooner State; Wrestlers at AFA

Hoyland named to Freshman All-America Team

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Monday its 2020 Freshman All-America Team and Wyoming true freshman place-kicker John Hoyland was selected to this year’s team. This year marked the 20th year that the FWAA selected a Freshman All-America Team.



Hoyland is one of only 32 freshman nationally named to this year’s FWAA Freshman All-America team. He is one of 17 true freshmen in the nation selected to this year’s team. The other 15 players named to the 2020 squad were redshirt freshmen.



Hoyland ended the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the nation in field goals made per game, averaging 2.17 field goals per game. He earned 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West honors in voting by conference head coaches and media. Hoyland missed only one kick all season and ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the nation in field-goal percentage (92.9 percent). He made 13 of 14 field goal attempts his true freshman season. In addition to making 13 of 14 field goals on the season, he was a perfect 16 of 16 in PATs.



The true freshman also ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 19 in the nation in scoring among all players in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) at all positions, averaging 9.2 points per game. He ranked No. 5 in the Mountain West among all players at all positions in points responsible for, averaging 9.2 points per game. Hoyland led Wyoming in scoring, with 55 points.



Hoyland was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week in the season opener at Nevada as he was a perfect 4 for 4 in field goals and 2 of 2 in PATs. He made a 42-yard field goal to send the game to overtime and hit a 38-yarder to give Wyoming the lead, 34-31, in overtime before the Pokes lost, 34-37. Hoyland was also a perfect 3 for 3 in field goals at New Mexico and was a perfect 3 of 3 in field goals vs. Boise State. He made at least one field goal in all six games in 2020.



The true freshman from Broomfield, Colo., becomes the seventh Cowboy to earn the honor from the FWAA in the 20-year history of the Freshman All-America team. Hoyland is the first Cowboy special teams FWAA Freshman All-American. He is also the third Poke in the last three seasons and the fifth Cowboy in the past six seasons to receive the honor, joining Cowboys Solomon Byrd (Defensive End in 2019), Keegan Cryder (Center in 2018), Logan Wilson (Linebacker in 2016) and Andrew Wingard (Safety in 2015) to earn the honor from the Football Writers Association of America during the Craig Bohl era as head coach.



Other Cowboys to earn Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA in the 20 years of the team, beginning in 2001 include: Shamiel Gary (Safety in 2009) and Blair Burns (Cornerback in 2011).



Hoyland, Byrd and Cryder will all return as members of the Wyoming Cowboy Football team in 2021.

Wyoming Tennis

The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team continues its early-season trip in the Sooner State with matches Tuesday and Wednesday. Wyoming will face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State at 4 p.m., Mountain Time Tuesday in Stillwater and then will face Oklahoma at noon Wednesday in Norman.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 2-1 weekend to open the 2021 campaign at the Tulsa Hurricane Invitational. UW defeated both Central Arkansas and Louisiana Tech 5-2 in its first two matches before falling to host-Tulsa, 7-0, Sunday morning.

Tuesday will be the first meeting with Oklahoma State since 2019. OSU is 2-0 on the young season after defeating Missouri in a doubleheader January 16, 4-0 and 4-3.

Oklahoma enters Wednesday’s contest 1-0 after beating Oral Roberts 7-0 Saturday. It will be the first-ever matchup between the Sooners and Cowgirls. Fans can watch the OU match live HERE and via live stats HERE.

Wyoming Wrestling

The Wyoming wrestling team saw action on Sunday as a group of Cowboys competed individually at Air Force. The Pokes squared off against opponents from Northern Colorado, Air Force and South Dakota State. No team scores were kept for the event.



“The most positive thing about today was just the number of matches we were able to get. I’m thankful we were able to compete this weekend and see some conference opponents.” Head Coach Mark Branch said “We had a few guys that really performed well today.”



The 141-pound weight class would be a bright spot for Wyoming on the day having two Cowboys go 3-0 on at the weight.



After competing in the first meet of the season, Chase Zollmann returned to action and took care of business posting three wins on the day including a 9-1 major decision win over Rylee Molitor (SDSU). Zollmann also picked up wins over Bradley Bitting (AF) and Daniel Kimball (SDSU)



Freshman Darren Green was the other standout at 141 pounds also going 3-0 on the day. Green produced a lot of offense in his first two matches outscoring his opponents 21-6. Green would finish his day off with a hard fought 4-2 victory over Daniel Kimball (AF).



The third Cowboy to go 3-0 on the day was Cole Moody. Moody performed consistently well throughout the day winning each of his matches by at least four points. Moody’s highlight win of the day was dominant 15-3 major decision victory over Kenny O’Neil (SDSU).



Job Greenwood went 2-0 on the day outscoring his opponents 20-5 in his two matches. Greenwood’s wins would come over Garrett Kuchan (AF) and Trayton Anderson (SDSU)



Despite only competing once during the day, Brian Andrews would leave his mark posting a shutout 15-0 victory over Spencer Trenary (SDSU).



Brett McIntosh, Brendon Garcia and Tucker Tomlinson all recorded pins on the day, McIntosh tallying the fastest pin of the day for a Cowboy sticking Damen Pape (UNC) in 3:27.



Up next the Pokes will travel to Utah on Saturday, Jan. 23 for a three team event with host school Utah Valley and Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona State.