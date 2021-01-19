Snowpack holding steady, but down from last year

Wyoming’s snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) averages are still generally below average along many Wyoming basins for this time of year, according to the latest survey by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The greatest increases in snowpack/SWE in the past week were in northeast Wyoming in the Tongue, Belle Fourche, and Cheyenne Basins. All other basins in Wyoming generally had small SWE decreases last week.

Locally, the Wind River Basin was up one point to 71 percent of the 30-year median, the Bighorn Basin was up four points to 80 percent and the Sweetwater Basin was down two points to 60 percent.

The best chance for mountain snow will be in southeast Wyoming by the end of the week into next weekend.

Wyoming’s snowpack/snow water equivalents today is 77% of median with a basin high of 100% (Yellowstone) and a basin low of 15% (South Platte).

Last year (2020) the state median average was at 110% — 89% in 2019





The seven day precipitation outlook from the National Weather Service.