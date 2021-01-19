Riverton Ice Hockey Association plans 1st Annual Pond Hockey Tournament

After being called the “Pond Hockey Team” for a time, several of the parents of the Riverton Ice Hockey Association decided to host a new on-the-lake tournament this year. The 1st Annual Pond Hockey Tournament will take place, at the Boysen Marina on February 27th and 28th, with plenty of room to social distance on the ice. There will be divisions for 6 and up and 8 and up.

According to RIHA Member, KaCee Bailey, this will give the youth athletes a chance to play with their community as an audience. ” We are all very excited to host the Pond Hockey tournament for our young teams. This year they are unable to have a home game so this gives them a unique tournament that their family, friends, and community can come out to support them.” Watching the event is free. For those that look register, there’s still time.

Registration is $200 per team at the lake. Bailey went on to explain that the funds go back to the youth athletes. “The funds from this tournament and the ones planned for future years will assist our association with gear purchases, travel expenses, and our main goal to have refrigerated ice one day.”

Those with questions can contact KaCee Bailey 307-851-6291 or visit the Riverton Ice Hockey Association Website.