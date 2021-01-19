New RPD Officers & Staff introduced plus Annexation Discussions at City Council

The Riverton City Council meets tonight at City Hall at 7 p.m. with the highlight being the introduction and administering of the oath of office to new Riverton Police Department Personnel. Mayor Richard Gard said with tonight’s ceremony, the RPD will once again be fully staffed.

Councilors will also begin a discussion on possible annexations of properties around the city and hear presentations on sales tax collections and on boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

The complete agenda is copied below.