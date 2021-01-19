Vehicle crash sends four to hospital; Moose killed near Dubois; Shoes stolen from retailer; Scammer got cash

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/14 to 1/18

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies were called to Gardens North were a male subject was opening mailboxes not his own.

A two-vehicle crash at Highway 789 and the Hidden Valley Road was reported at 3:45 p.m. Three injured were transported from the scene by ground ambulance, one was evacuated by a medical helicopter.

A resident on Wilderness Road near Dubois reported finding a bullet hole in his truck.

The Lava Mountain Lodge reported two underage subjects keep coming to their bar and trying to get new bartenders to serve them drinks with fake IDs.

A moose was killed in a collision with a vehicle near the Lava Mountain Lodge entrance Monday at 10:11 p.m.

A mountain lion was reported in the vicinity of the 700 block of Cherry Street near Riverton.

A vehicle versus deer collision near Kinnear resulted in the vehicle being disabled and the deer killed. The incident was reported at 6:24 p.m. on the 15th.

A report from a residence near Lander said a shed and a camper were stolen from their property. The report was filed this past Sunday.

There was one coroner call on Monday following a welfare check request at 6:17 pm.

From the Riverton Police Department:

Two reports of fake $20 bills were received, both from the same location and the second incident involving parties from the first call.

Four boxes of Nike brand shoes were stolen from Famous Footwear in the 1200 block of West Main. The shoplifters left eastbound on Park Street on foot.

A call of wires down in the street due to the wind was phoned in from Broadacres at West Park Street.

From the Lander Police Department:

A call came in from Amoretti Street about a dog being left out in the cold and the dog was crying. Officers made contact with the dog’s owner.

A homeowner on Fremont Street had failed to clean off sidewalks in front of his home which was a code violation. The snow and ice was cleared away after officers contacted the residence.

An “unruly” customer at the Maverick Restaurant in the 800 block of Main was contacted and the parties were separated.

A scammer on email convinced a Lander resident to purchase four gift cards and then give the card numbers to them. A report was taken. Police remind residents not to fall for such scams as there is no way to recover your money.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/13 to 1/14

From the Riverton PD:

A local school contacted police for a welfare check on a child who hadn’t been in school since the middle of December. Officers discovered the child and family had moved to Montana last month.

A two-year-old child escaped her yard by learning how to open the gate and was missing for a time yesterday from an address on East Roosevelt. The child was located and she was okay.

A deer versus vehicle crash was reported at 5:01 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Main in front of the Hillcrest Baptist Church.

A report is pending on an eyewitness account of someone trying to avoid being seen in a vacant home on North 16th East at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday

A male took off on foot after a crash in the 100 block of North Broadway at East Main Street at 5:22 pm. Wednesday night



Yes, it was windy Wednesday evening. A caller reported to police that a wind whipped shopping cart slammed into their vehicle as they were leaving the Walmart parking lot.

From the FCSO:

It was also windy in Lander where some aluminum from a neighboring residence flew off the building and struck a person. Deputies deemed it was a civil and not criminal action.

There was one Coroner call on Wednesday and no fire calls.

There was no report from the Lander PD Thursday morning.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/11 to 1/13

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he shoplifted items including knives, oxygen, tools, a hoodie, shorts and hi-top shoes from Murdochs Home and Ranch Supply in the 700 block of North Federal on Tuesday, Jan. 12

A light blue colored Lincoln crashed into car wash equipment at Rocky Mountain Car Wash at 505 North Federal Boulevard on Jan. 12

Lander Police reported a winch and battery was taken off of a Jeep parked behind the Hitching Rack on East Main Street. The theft was reported just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 12

A cold burglary involving the theft of a laptop computer and paperwork from Mid November from an address on Market Street was reported Monday, Jan. 11

A vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Washington Street. The theft is under investigation.

A simple assault was reported at an apartment on Custer Street. One female was arrested for Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of animal abuse that was called in Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12

A Chimney fire was reported at an address on Lost Wells Circle Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. The Missouri Valley Fire Battalion responded.

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported receiving an insufficient funds check on Monday. A report was taken.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/8 to 1/11

From today’s law enforcement blotters from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Riverton Police Department:

A dog was put down after biting a person at an address on the Eight Mile Road.

A caller at 5:48 p.m. on Friday reported a vehicle vs a power pole crash at Gabes and Summerhill roads. See that story here.

An observant reporting party noticed smoke coming from a chimney at a home on Vista Drive in Riverton that was supposed to be vacant. Upon investigating, Deputies arrested Kenneth Schooner on multiple charges of Failure to Appear.

A report was received of dogs attacking domestic geese in the 400 block of Eight Mile Road.

A burglary to a residence on Fairway Drive in Riverton is under investigation. The burglary was discovered Sunday late afternoon.

A simple assault was reported at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander Monday at 1:52 a.m.

The RPD received a report of two tires slashed, a damaged mirror and the vehicle spray painted on Broadacres Drive Friday morning.

The Riverton McDonald’s store reported a vehicle crashed into an entrance sign there in the 800 block of North Federal.

A patron of the “Tonkinfeller” Ice Rink at the former football bowl allegedly walked away with a pair of rented ice skates. The renter left their name and address on a rental form.

A woman who asked for police to be called after an alleged domestic assault on College Hill Drive refused to cooperate with the officers who responded.

A vehicle ran into a wall in the 2300 block of East Monroe at Birch Avenue Saturday just after Noon.

A customer at Walmart called police to report that someone had poured coffee on her vehicle.

A vehicle vs. deer crash was reported in front of Central Wyoming College at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/7 to 1/8

From today’s law enforcement blotters… A White 199 Ford F-350 truck with a utility bed and a large diesel fuel tank was reported stolen from the yard at Dave’s Asphalt in the 500 block of Smith Road in Riverton

A 23-year-old Riverton-area woman was arrested by county deputies for child abuse following an investigation by the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

A black metal toolbox for a truck was reported stolen from an address on Snowberry Lane in Rivrton.

A vehicle rolled down a hill near the East Fork Road east of Dubois just after 9 a.m. last night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Dubois Fire Department were called to the scene.

The Fremont countuy Detention Center has an inmate population of 164 prisoners today, two of which are being housed outside of the county.

From the Riverton Police Department… officers were called to a bar on North Broadway after an intoxicated male subject pulled a knife on the bartender. The knife was taken away from the Utah man, who was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault.

An individual presented themselves at the Emergency Room of SageWest Health Care-Riverton to report a sex offense. Police are investigating.

From the Lander Police Department, the report of a man slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle in the 400 block of Lincoln Street turned out to be someone reading a book. There was no emergency.

Law Enforcement Blotter 1/4 to 1/5

From the Riverton Police Department…Central Wyoming College reported the padlocks on its mobile meat science teaching units were cut off. It is unknown if anything was removed from the trailers.

An aircraft emergency scrambled Central Wyoming Regional Airport Police and Fire after an incoming plane reported it had lost its hydraulics. The aircraft landed without incident. See additional details here.

A cat inside a warehouse in the 700 block of North Federal apparently set off motion alarms. The responsible party was contacted. There was no break-in.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office… A resident on the Union Pass Road reported having $2,000 worth of property stolen

A rifle was found near the intersection of 9th and Main Streets in Lander. The rifle can be identified and claimed at the Lander Police Department.

There was one Coroner call on Monday.

From the Lander Police Department…A theft of mail was reported from an address on Pushroot Court. There will be a follow-up investigation.

A child was reportedly choked by a head band at the Lander City Park Ice skating rink. The incident is under investigation.

A child three or four years old was taken into protective custody after a child was found inside the Lander Bar. Charges against the parent are pending.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/31 to 1/4

From the FCSO:

A Lander Business, Back Country Sports, reported that a firearm ordered by a party in Arizona and shipped on December 12th had failed to show up there.

Two reports of stolen license plates were recieved over the New Years Holiday Weekend, from the Arapahoe area and from an address on East Monroe in Riverton.

A sexual assault reported on New Years Eve is under investigation.

A vehicle struck a cow on Gasser Road outside of Riverton on New Year’s Eve. A report was taken.

A three-vehicle crash was reported on New Year’s Day just past 2:30 pm. There were no reported injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

A hit and run driver crashed through a fence on the Lower North Fork Road on New Year’s Day around 5 p.m. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

A resident in Garden’s North Subdivision north of Riverton reported someone stealing electricity from a tenant.

A stop sign at the intersection of North Smith Road and Webbwood was reported missing.

There were two personal injury vehicle crashes reported, on New Year’s Day on the Union Pass Road above Dubois and on January second at milepost 14 on Highway 287 outside of Lander. A vehicle fire was reported in the 200 block of Capitol Street in Lander on New Year’s morning.

From the RPD:

A vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac, was reported stolen Saturday from in front of a residence in the 1400 block of West Park.

A resident on Pinecrest reported that he was attacked by his own dogs Saturday morning and then the dogs began fighting each other. A report was taken.

A man was assaulted on East Washington Avenue where a knife was brandished. A Colorado man was arrested for threatening.

A female with a bag of cosmetics that wasn’t paid for left Smith’s Food and Drug Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The suspects auto tag number was captured. A report is pending.

A sex offense was reported in the Riverton area at 8:55 p.m. Sunday night. It is under investigation.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/30 to 12/31

For the third day in a row, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to mailboxes, the latest incident in the 1400 block of Cowboy Lane. A report is pending.

Another deer versus vehicle crash was reported near Dubois on Wednesday, this time some six miles east of the town limits.

A high speed chase reported on the Wyotoday.com Facebook Page Wednesday afternoon just before 5 pm ended just past the Burma Road turnout on Highway 26 according to radio reports. A vehicle occupied by two juveniles crashed through a fence and the suspects were caught. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 mph, according to the radio reports.

Just after 12:30 this New Year’s Day morning, a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and ended up in a ditch at the intersection of Webbwood Road and Smith Road.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/29 to 12/30

A resident in the 300 block of East Lincoln in Riverton reported the theft of two license plates Tuesday just before 1 p.m.

Both the Dubois and Fremont County Fire Districts responded to a personal injury vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Highway 26/287, near the intersection with the Union Pass Road. It is being investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/28 to 12/29

The second report of mailbox vandalism was reported on Cooper Road with mail scattered about on the ground. The first report came in Monday from the Garden’s North Subdivision north of Riverton.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified at 6:42 p.m. Monday of a vehicle vs. deer crash in the 100 block of Barber Street in Dubois. There was minor damage to the vehicle. A report is pending.

There were 17 ambulance calls on Monday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/25 to 12/28

A report was received on the day after Christmas of mailboxes being pried open. A report was taken.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on Christmas Day for a deceased individual at an address on West Main Street.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/24 to 12/25

A red Jeep reportedly plunged down an embankment along the East Pavillion Road on Christmas Eve. The report came in at 8:12 a.m.

Eleven head of horses escaped their pasture on Christmas Event in the 400 block of Eight Mile Road. The horses ended up in a private yard.

A stabbing death was reported near Pavillion at 8:46 p.m. Despite first responder’s efforts, the man who was stabbed did not survive. A woman was taken into custody and charge with second degree murder. (read that story here.)

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/23 to 12/24

Crowheart Firefighters were called to the Crowheart Store at 5:46 p.m. where a tree next to the store was reported to be on fire.

A woman was detained after a shoplifting complaint was called by the Riverton Walmart store on Dec. 23rd at 11:32 a.m.

Advertisement

A simple assault was reported Dec. 23 at the Fremont County Detention Center.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/23 to 12/23

A sex offense was reported to the Riverton Police Department Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is under way.

A shoplifting incident in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard in Riverton was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Two drunk drivers were stopped, taken off of the streets and charged with Driving While Under the Influence. The incidents occurred in the 2100 block of North Federal and in the 1200 block of South Federal in Riverton.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/22 to 12/23

A 42-year-old Billings, MT, man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after he began waving a knife at employees after being confronted for trying to steal a bottle of alcohol. There were no injuries.

There was one Coroner Office call on Tuesday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/21 to 12/22

The Riverton Police made two drunk driving arrests on Monday, one at North 18th East at East Park and the other on North Broadway.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/17 to 12/21

A collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck hauling hay at Midvale Friday at 11:30 a.m. resulted in non-life threatening injuries to the pickup driver, a spilled load of large hay bales and road blockage for a medical helicopter and site cleanup.

The driver of a pickup truck that entered Highway 134 into the path of a Semi-truck loaded with hay is taken from the bed of the pickup into a waiting gurney. Photo by Sky Sanderson

The load of hay was spilled after the semi truck and trailer entered the barrow ditch, went through a fence and overturned. Photo by Sky Sanderson

A 357 Ruger Revolver was stolen from a vehicle on Heather Drive in Riverton. The Riverton Police Department Special Response Team was called into action when the suspects were located at a motel. After a short time, the male and female suspects surrendered to police.

A resident on Sherry Drive in Riverton called police to report someone was attempting to steal a boat from their driveway. A report is pending.

Reports of shots being fire in the area of Gardens North turned out to be goose hunters.

A resident on Homestead Avenue in Riverton reported being scammed out of $500 in Gift Cards. A report was taken.

A Mickey Mouse doll was stollen from a store display in the 500 block of East Main Street.

A dog running at large in the College Hill Complex allegedly bit an eight-year-old girl.

A guest and hotel personnel became involved in a disagreement over a dog in a room in the 1550 block of North Federal Boulevard.

The Riverton Fire Department and Rocky Mountain Power were called to the intersection of North Broadway and Webbwood where power poles and electric lines were reported down.

A woman reported an eye injury after an altercation in the 1315 block of South Federal Boulevard. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a shoplifting incident at the Riverton Walmart store.

There were 58 ambulance calls and two Coroner calls over the weekend.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/4 to 12/7

From the Riverton Police Department, a woman was taken to the hospital in Lander after crashing into a light pole in the parking lot of Sutherland’s Home Improvement Center Friday at 8:44 p.m.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office…One male was cited for simple assault after an altercation in the Fremont County Detention Center on Friday just before 9 a.m.

One incident of Identity Theft was reported in the Riverton area. The report was made Friday afternoon.

A Chimney Fire was reported in the 400 block of North Irishman Road near Riverton Saturday morning at 8:22.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported in the 300 block of Burma Road Saturday at 11:39 a.m. There was no injury reported and the female driver was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

There was one coroner call over the weekend on Sunday.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/3 to 12/4

A shoplifting was reported at the South Federal Pit Stop where a Chrysler 300, believed to be a 2007 model with temporary license tags, fled the scene.

Riverton Police are investigated a reported mutual fight between individuals on East Park Avenue that resulted in minor injruries.

Emergency vehicles were called to the intersection of Highway 287 and Wyoming 132, the Ethete intersection, for a personal injury crash just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

A domestic horse was reportedly abandoned near Sweetwater Station. It was taken to a Riverton Veterinarian.

A stud horse apparently escaped its enclosure and entered a pasture along Smith Road that contained some mares. The owner of the mares called to get the stud horse removed from the pasture.

There were 21 ambulance calls on Thursday and two fire calls.

Law Enforcement Blotter 12/1 to 12/2

From the Lander Police Department: Two women were cited for assault after an attack on another woman on Four Seasons Drive Monday morning.

There was a hit-and-run vehicle crash at the Lander McDonald’s restaurant Monday afternoon. The suspect vehicle was not identified.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/30 to 12/1

From the Riverton Police Department: A black one-ton dually Ford truck was stolen out of the parking lot at the South Federal Pit Stop, which fled south. The vehicle was later found crashed on Mission Road. Police and BIA officers are investigating.

From the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: A report was received of a stolen trailer from an address on the Blue Sky Highway west of Kinnear. A final report is pending.

A computer security scam was uncovered at a Dubois residence. The incident is under investigation.

A pick-up reportedly fell through the ice at an address on Ocean View Road. A sheriff’s report indicated the vehicle was recovered by the owner.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/25 to 11/30

From the Lander Police Department: Those counterfeit $20 bills are still circulating in the community. Another one was passed on North 11th Street.

Fifteen minors were cited for Minor In Possession and one was cited for Disorderly House after a big drinking party was busted by officers on McDougall Drive. The youth were from Lander, Fort Washakie, Riverton, Shoshoni and Casper: Cited were: a 16 year-old male of Shoshoni; 16 year-old female of Riverton; 17-year-old female of Riverton; Karina Estep, 18, Lander; Dappi Mulherin, 18, Fort Washakie; Kyle Laird, 20, Riverton; Morgan Miller, 19, Riverton; Logan Huff, 18, Lander; Justin Lajuenesse, 19, Shoshoni; Tryston Truempler, 18, Riverton; Mason Lucas, 20, Shoshoni; James Knigge, 19, Casper; Aspen Thomas, 19, Lander and Wade Cornell, 19, Shoshoni. Cited for a Disorderly House was Justin Bever, 18, Lander.

From the Riverton Police Department: A woman who was caught shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug was contacted by police and the stolen items recovered Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

Sutherlands Home Improvement Center Sunday reported a green colored Ford Expedition left without paying for an unknown number of items. A report is pending.

One reason why people should not shoot a firearm into the air was reported on Saturday when an inmate at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton reported a bullet broke through the sheet rock in the ceiling of his unit. The incident was documented.

Rocky Mountain Power reported a hit and run driver had damaged a power pole in the 200 block of North 15th East last Wednesday.

The theft of a large amount of cash from the 900 block of West Main was reported on Friday. A report is pending

From the Sheriff’s Office: A resident on Hart Trail at Dubois reported being bitten by a dog. A report was made.

Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a street fight in the 200 block of Main Street in Hudson arrived to find the parties involved had left the scene. A witness reported the disturbance was not physical and no fight had taken place.

A report of blackmail was called in to the Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving Day. According to a report, a boy had a conversation with a female on Snapchat and now the woman was trying to blackmail the family.

The death of a 24-year-old male on Thanksgiving who apparently killed himself is under investigation by Fremont County Sheriff’s and the Fremont County Coroner’s offices.

A call of a fire in a duplex on Sagebrush Drive at the Beaver Creek Housing Area last Wednesday turned out to be unattended food burning in an oven. There was no structure fire but a lot of smoke.

The theft of some logs from an address on Butte Court was reported Wednesday evening.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/24 to 11/25

A report of five chickens at large in the area of East Roosevelt Avenue was called in to the Riverton Police on Tuesday. The chickens apparently went home as they could not be located.

‘Tis the season. A reported house fire on Mary Anne Drive turned out to be smoke coming from a fireplace. There was no fire.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/13 to 11/24

Mailboxes and address signs were knocked over on the east end of the Missouri Valley Road. A similar report came in from Highway 789 several miles from the first vandalism report and from several addresses in Hidden Valley including stop signs that had been run over. An investigation is underway. The incidents are believed to be connected.

A littering complaint was filed on the occupant of a trailer on Tipperary Road near Pavillion due to trash blowing and human waste outside.

An assault that allegedly occurred in the Riverton area is under investigation. Specific details were redacted from a report.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of two dogs killing sheep on Bryant Road near Riverton. A report indicated the issue was worked out between the dog owner and owner of the flock.

A theft of electricity was reported on Snowberry Lane in Gardens North when a resident found a neighbor had plugged an extension cord into an outlet on the RPs home.

A small grass fire in the 200 block of East Pavillion Road was reported Monday at 3:51 a.m. According to a report, the fire was caused by a vehicle driven by a woman arrested for DUI.

There were four Coroner calls from Friday through Monday, 11-23.

The County Treasurer’s office reported receiving five insufficient fund checks.

A sex offense was reported in the county. It is under investigation.

A report of a juvenile threatening another juvenile came in from the Owl View Road after school.

A report of Domestic Violence involving a juvenile was received from River Bend Lane in Dubois.

A resident on Darnall Road reported they were bitten by a one of two puppies that was in with the resident’s chickens.

A resident on Snowberry Lane reported a Pit Bull had bitten her child.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/9 to 11/12

Three dogs reported to be “aggressive” were captured and taken the the PAWS shelter in Riverton from the Garden’s North Subdivision.

A wallet was reportedly stolen from an address on Dalley Road. A report was taken.

A resident on Lewis Road reported their drivers license was compromised through a scam. The reporting party will need to apply for a new license.

A demonstration Galaxy Note 20 cellular phone valued at $1,100 was stolen from the sales Department at 802 North Federal. The theft is under investigation.

A Wind River Police Department patrol vehicle struck a deer near St. Stephens on the Rendezvous Road. A Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy responded to investigate.

Fremont County Search and Rescue out of Dubois responded to assist Emergency Medical Services with transport of a man with an apparent injured hip some 500 yards away from the nearest roadway.

A Riverton resident on North 1st reported two American flags were stolen from the mailbox at his office. A report was taken.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice during the period.

Law Enforcement Blotter 11/6 to 11/9

Lander Police reported a five-inch round brass marker “US Veteran” was stolen from a headstone at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Exact date of the theft is unknown. The marker was on an older military headstone.

A Riverton resident called police to report that they had given out all their personal information to someone on the phone claiming to be from the International Customs Agency. Police remind residents to not give out their personal information to anyone over the phone. Only scammers will ask for that information.

Sutherlands in Riverton reported a shoplifting of $309 in merchandise. A report was taken.

Police were unable to confirm that a mountain lion had entered the B and K Mobile Home Park adjacent to the Wind River on South Federal Boulevard in Riverton.

There were two coroner calls on Monday.

A sexual assault was reported in Lander. The incident is under investigation.

A scam involving the purchase of Gift Cards with a compromised credit card was foiled at Mr. D’s Food Center.

A woman called police to report a scammer was trying to get her to purchase a gift card and give them the number of the card. She did not comply, as police suggested.

Riverton Police Blotter 11-2 to 11-3

Hunting gear and a rifle were stolen from a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche on Halloween night from an address on N. 12th St. East. The vehicle was left unlocked.

A vehicle on West Park was entered and items discarded on the road, including mail, work boots and a wallet.

Riverton Police Blotter 10-30 to 11-2

A vehicle reported stolen from Walnut Drive in Riverton was found on the reservation with all of its windows broken out. They keys to the vehicle were left inside a purse left in 2009 Buick LaCrosse. The vehicle was reportedly locked.

Police were informed that a party of individuals were breaking branches off of trees in City Park to start a fire.

A resident on East Adams reported some one took the tags off of a vehicle. Another vehicle at the same address was vandalized.

License plates were stolen from a black 2012 Chevrolet pickup parked in alley behind East Jackson Avenue.

A wood splitter was reported stolen from an address on East Fremont

A vendor at the Riverton Farmers Market reported that her money bag was stolen during the morning.

An elderly male reportedly left Walmart with one of their motorized shopping carts and headed home with it. He told police he needed the ride to bring his groceries home and that he would return it.

A cellular phone was taken from a gray 2018 Toyota from an address on East Pershing

A camper trailer that was repossessed was found to contain a cat. The animal was delivered to PAWS

A blue 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen from an address on Aspen Drive. Keys were left in the vehicle.