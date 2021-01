Dry conditions with cloud cover decreasing from west to east today. Tonight windy conditions for Southeast eastern Fremont, plus Sweetwater, Natrona, and southern Johnson Counties.

Today’s highs will be in the 30s across the Big Horn and Wind River Basins with a projected high of 29 at Jefrey City.

Peak wind gusts tonight are expected to reach 40 mph at Jeffrey City, 30 mph at Dubois and in the teens and low 20 mph range in the Wind River and Big Horn Basins.