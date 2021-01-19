Breaking News

Cowgirls Sweep Air Force for 6th win, 4th in league

Article Updated: January 19, 2021
Taylor Rusk drives in the lane against Fresno State this month. The Cowgirls won. Tyler Davis photo, Wyoming Media Athletics

For the second consecutive game, the Wyoming Cowgirls got a big game from Dagny Davidsdottir and as a team, had a big second half against Air Force Monday night on their way to a 59-46 victory inside the AA.

For the second straight game, Davidsdottir tied a career-high with 16 points in the win and also tied a career-best mark with 12 rebounds. Davidsdottir went 8-fo-12 from the floor and also recorded a pair of blocks on the night as well.

The Cowgirls (6-5, 4-4 MW) had a big second half, especially the third quarter when they outscored Air Force (3-8, 1-5 MW) 19-8 in the first 10 minutes after halftime. UW hit 8-of-15 shots in the frame while Air Force went just 2-of-9. The Cowgirls led by as many as 13 in the quarter, 41-28 with 3:14 left to play after opening the half on a 17-5 run and led 43-31 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Falcons would cut the deficit to single digits, 43-34 with 7:43 to go in the game, but that would be as close as they would get as UW would respond with a 14-5 run over the next six minutes and built as much as an 18-point lead, 57-39 with just 1:39 to play.

“We came out in the second half and made a couple of shots and we got a couple of easy looks as well,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson postgame.

“But the most important thing is we kept defending, if you can get 3-or-4 stops in a row on a team that pressures like Air Force and can extend the lead a little bit, it takes a lot of pressure off your team and then that helps you offensively.”

The Falcons actually got off to a great start Monday, scoring the first seven points of the game in the first 3-plus minutes to take a 7-0 lead. But, UW quickly found its footing thanks to back-to-back hoops from Davidsdottir, followed by consecutive 3-pointers by Quinn Weidemann and Jaye Johnson to give the Cowgirls a 10-9 lead with 3:29 remaining. The score was tied 12-12 after the first 10 minutes.

In the second, AFA would build its lead back up to five, 21-16 with 6:48 to play in the half, but the Cowgirls would reel that deficit in and eventually took a 24-23 lead into halftime thanks to three consecutive free throws from McKinley Bradshaw and Tommi Olson.

“We’re going to continue to take it one game at a time. But right now to me, with this crazy year, winning and losing will take care of itself. We just have to keep playing hard and a little bit smarter and better each time. If we can do that and make it to the end of the season, I think we’ll be a pretty tough out,” continued Mattinson.

Johnson and Alba Sanchez Ramos had nice nights offensively for the Cowgirls as they scored 11 and 10, respectively. Johnson went 4-of-6 from the floor and made a pair of 3-pointers while also notching a pair of steals defensively. Tommi Olson once again had a solid, all-around performance as she scored eight on 3-of-5 shooting, dished out a game-high six assists and also tallied three steals on the night.

The Cowgirls really put the clamps down defensively on the night, as the Falcons shots just 26 percent (15-for-58) from the floor, including just 6-of-25 in the second half. Wyoming meanwhile, shot 48 percent (23-for-48) from the floor and went 5-of-12 from 3-point range. The Cowgirls were an impressive 14-for-25 (56 percent) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.

Both teams grabbed 35 rebounds on the night with AFA having a 9-4 edge in second-chance points. The Cowgirls however were dominant inside, outscoring the Falcons 30-6 in points in the paint while also notching an 11-5 edge in fast break points on the night.

Next up, the Cowgirls will finish their six-game in 14-day stretch with a trip to Reno to face Nevada January 22 and 24. Friday’s contest is set to tip at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.

