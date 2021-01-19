COVID-19 cases continue to be reported; RHS reported one more positive test

Riverton High School on Monday said a third individual within the school was diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the spring semester earlier this month. Principal John Griffith, in a letter to parents and guardians, said RHS works with public health officials to identify individuals who have had close contact with those who test positive for the virus. In Lander, Fremont County School District #1 reports four current active cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health today is reporting 13 new Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Fremont County on Monday, there were 14 new cases in Hot Springs County and four new cases in Washakie County. So that makes for Fremont County total active cases numbering 86, 62 in Hot Springs County and 36 in Washakie County.

The Fremont County Unified Command reported Friday that the county is scheduled to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine on the 25th, following an expected delivery of a same amount yesterday. Most of these doses will be targeting the over 70 years of age group for the next few weeks.

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Clinic are administering this distribution in Riverton and Lander to date there are over 3,000 people already on the waiting list,” They are prioritizing the doses to oldest patients first. Fremont County Health will also be coordinating with Dubois the this week to target the over 70 crowd as well.

The distribution to long term care centers includes the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander and the Homestead assisted living center in Riverton are scheduled for today, Westward Heights care Center in Lander is scheduled for Jan. 20 and the Warm Valley Lodge in Dubois is scheduled for January 21. The Wind River Rehabilitation Center in Riverton was served on Monday.







