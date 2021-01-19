Assessor: Property Tax increases coming for some

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg this morning told the county commission that some assessed values will be going up, especially in the Lander and Dubois areas. “There will be some shocked people with the assessed values going up 20 to 30 percent. I want people to know there is an increase coming,” she said. Berg said she has seen the value of property sales increasing in those areas.

“The Riverton area should not see such an increase as the others,” Berg said. “There will be some commercial property changes coming too.”

The county assessor said the overall county valuation could be down some five percent and at this date, she is expecting the valuation to be in the neighborhood of $590-million. She also said some non-profits have made some “substantial” land acquisitions during the past year and she understands they may be requesting exemptions. “If granted, those could impact the cities and county receipts,” she said.

Berg said Industrial properties will see quite a bit of change from previous years. She said Conoco-Phillips has indicated they would not be requesting an reduced tax rate this year, now that the Lysite Gas Plant is back up and running. They were granted a $75 million reduction last year due to the plant not operating a full capacity.

She also said the new owner of the Devon Energy properties in the county has indicated they would be seeking a reduced rate as well due to equipment that was idled.

Statewide, Berg said the overall Wyoming assessment is down about 38 percent through the first three quarters of the year. She said the reason is lower revenues from the extraction industries production, even though production levels have stayed mostly constant.

The drop in county evaluation could mean a $500,000 hit to the county’s upcoming budget. “A lot depends on what the legislature will do this spring,” Berg said.