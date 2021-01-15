Breaking News

Winds were not as strong Thursday, but strong enough

News
Article Updated: January 15, 2021
Comments Off on Winds were not as strong Thursday, but strong enough
A wind sock is horizontal to the ground in high winds in this WYDOT Webcam image from Red Canyon on Wednesday. WYDOT image

While not as windy as yesterday, we still had some strong gusts around the area on Thursday. Peak wind gusts are reported below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: