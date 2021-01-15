Tamara F. “Tammy” Smith-Dexter, 63, of Hudson, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in her home on January 12, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Tammy was born February 20, 1957 to Walter N. Smith and LaDonna M. Durrant in Cobalt, Idaho. She was their only daughter, and grew up with three brothers.

The family travelled because of her fathers work, but settled in Fremont County for most of her childhood. Tammy graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1975. After highschool, she went to Laramie to attend school at the University of Wyoming, where she later graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. After returning from Laramie, Tammy worked at the Wyoming State Training School in Lander, and a short while later got a job at Jackson Elementary as a special education teacher in Riverton.

Tammy met Brian K. Dexter, who she married in July 1997, and had her only child with a few months later. Tammy and Brian divorced a few years later, and she dedicated the rest of her time to her daughter, Hayden M. Dexter.

Tammy and Hayden spent several years in Big Piney, Wyoming where Tammy worked as a special education teacher at the high school. Eventually, Tammy moved back home to Hudson, Wyoming, where she would stay until her passing.

Tammy dedicated her life not only to her child, but to the education and development of many children. After moving back home, Tammy worked for BOCES, Parent Education Network, Absaroka Headstart, and was a substitute teacher in Lander for a short while. In 2015, Tammy was offered a job as a special education teacher at Riverton High School where she worked until she was no longer able to in November 2020.

Tammy’s only grandchild was born in 2018, and he was the light of her life. She spent the last two years enjoying his and her daughters company. When she wasn’t working away at home or at school, she went on roadtrips with her little family, and was able to enjoy her downtime. Tammy was a hardworking, loving, and helpful person, who was a role model for the many people she had the pleasure of meeting in life.

Tammy is survived by her mother Donna Smith of Blackfoot, ID; brothers, Ken Smith of Sterling, ID, and Jeff (Tracy) Smith of Rigby, ID; daughter, Hayden Dexter, and grandson, Wesson Dexter of Hudson, WY. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, who touched her life dearly.

Tammy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter D. and Mary R. Smith, Orville H. and Faye Durrant; father, Walter Smith; brother, Greg N. Smith. She is also preceded in death by many other family members who she had the pleasure of knowing.

Visitation will be 9:00am, Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 653 Cascade Street, Lander, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:00am, Saturday, January 23, 2021. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson, Wyoming.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com