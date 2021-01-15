Sheriff Lee: Weather has compromised some ice conditions; Be extra diligent

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee today is asking local anglers and those recreating on frozen waters to be extra diligent and aware of compromised ice conditions throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s announcement comes one day after an ATV with two aboard on Ocean Lake broke through the ice drowning one man.

Certain areas are prone to thin ice conditions throughout, even in the coldest of winter months, due to a variety of conditions such as those around inlets, outlets, areas with current, aerators and pressure ridges that were formed during ice over.

Lee said these areas prone to having already thin ice have been compromised further by recent weather events. “Some of these areas now have extremely thin ice or even open water in the middle of January,” Lee said.

The Sheriff issued a reminder that “high winds and warm temperatures cut ice fast.” He encourages everyone to “be safe out there, remain diligent of your surroundings and please spread the word.”