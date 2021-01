Leon Merle Moon, age 40, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Albuquerque, NM.

A Wake will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 189 Trosper Lane, Ethete, Wyoming beginning at 5:00 PM.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021, 10:00 AM at Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Burial will follow in Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

