Fremont County Libraries have thousands of new titles for young readers

In response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and thanks to cloud-library purchases by the Wyoming State Library, there are now some 50,000 e-books and e-audiobooks available for kids and teens from Kindergarten to High School Seniors.

The Fremont County Libraries, in Dubois, Lander and Riverton, have access to this impressive and growing collection. Nearly $1 million has gone into providing these digital titles to keep your K-12 students reading and learning at home.

Additionally, your libraries in Riverton and Lander are now offering a “learning support program” for students ages 6-9 that is designed to provide learning enhancement and skill-building in math and reading during the pandemic. The reading sessions will develop confidence and enthusiasm for reading, writing and speaking. The math sessions will focus on reinforcing basic math skills while exploring a variety of mathematical concepts in many different ways including STEM, geometry and logic. All in a safe and creative environment.

The learning sessions, which are being funded by the Fremont County Library Foundation, begin January 26th in Lander and January 27th in Riverton. There are eight available spots in both subjects. The sessions will be an hour-long and will be held twice a week in Riverton and once a week in Lander. Call (307) 856-3556 or (307) 332-5194 to register by Jan. 22.

If that wasn’t enough:

• All three libraries offer curbside pickup of any material a patron may be interested in;

• During the winter the Riverton Branch Library opens its doors Tuesday through Thursday to promote wellness; “Everybody Walk” is the title. We open the doors at 10 am and people can walk, jog, jumping jacks, steps and whatever else may enhance their personal training. This free opportunity ends February 24th.

• Story time begins once again. We offer Pre-K Tales and Tunes geared for 3 to 5 year olds, on Wednesdays starting at 10:30 am. For the working parents, Starlight Story Time is every other Wednesday beginning January 20 at 5:30 pm. This program is for any age child. We aren’t done yet, we also offer toddler Move and Groove, for ages birth to two, on Thursdays at 10:30 am. We love to see everyone bust a move.